Hilary Duff Starrer 'How I Met Your Father' Gets Chris Lowell In A Pivotal Role

How I Met Your Mother ran nearly for a decade from 2005 to 2014, consisting of more than 200 episodes. Now, a spinoff to the long-running CBS comedy is in development at Hulu. The makers are moving ahead with the casting as they have added a new member to the team.

Chris Lowell joins Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father cast

According to Deadline, Chris Lowell is set to star as a lead with Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father. He will be seen portraying Jesse, a key role from the main friends' circle. The character is described as a smart person with a bit of an edge and cynical about love. Jesse is an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.

Chris Lowell was recently seen in Breaking News in Yuba County. The actor also played Al Monroe in Academy Award-winning film, Promising Young Woman. He has been a part of movies like Up in the Air, The Help, Love and Honor, Veronica Mars, and others. Lowell's television credits include Life As We Know It, Private Practice, Enlisted, Graves, and GLOW.

How I Met Your Father has Hilary Duff as Sophie, who is telling her son the story of how she met his dad, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story begins in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. More actors will join the How I Met Your Father cast.

The upcoming series is created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Hilary Duff will also produce the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will also executive produce the show. Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer. How I Met Your Father release date is yet to be announced.

