Hilary Duff Talks About 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival; Says 'it's Just Kind Of Sitting There'

Hilary Duff has charmed her way into fans' hearts with the new Hulu series How I Met Your Father, which comes as the spin-off to the iconic show How I Met Your Mother. Duff, who appears as Sophie's younger version, narrates a story to his son about how she met his father in this gender flip version. The actor became a household name after her stint in Disney's much-loved show Lizzie McGuire, a reboot of which is being highly awaited by fans.

In an interview on Variety’s ‘Just for Variety’ podcast, Hilary dished her thoughts about the same, quipping that she doesn't think the reboot is either dead or alive. "I think it’s just kind of sitting there", she mentioned. She also revealed how she rejected all Lizzie McGuire reboot offers before 2019 until she came across an interesting proposal.

Hilary Duff spills beans on Lizzie McGuire reboot

“And then one day, I was like, ‘Yup.’ There’s much love there,” Hilary quipped as she recalled coming across the project which was shelved shortly after. After filming a couple of episodes for the revival in 2020, it got cancelled as Disney rejected the idea of the protagonist's comeback being more adult than tween. According to Variety, the studio and Hilary were left at a creative standstill.

Hilary had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and provided an update on the revival. She wrote, "I've been so honoured to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversation have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone's efforts, it isn't going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would've taken with her." Duff also quipped she's 'very sad' but iterated how the stars couldn't align despite everyone putting their best foot forward.

(IMAGE: AP/ TWITTER/ @THEPREVIEWS842)