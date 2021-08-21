Hilary Duff Tests Positive For COVID-19 Due To Delta Variant, Says "happy To Be Vaxxed"

Hilary Duff has tested positive for COVID-19. The Lizzy McGuire star is set to appear in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff and the sequel, How I Met Your Father, soon. The show recently began production as per an Instagram post shared by Hilary Duff herself, featuring her along with her co-stars from the upcoming show.

Hilary Duff tests positive for COVID-19

Disney alum Hilary Duff recently took to her Instagram account to update her fans about her health. The Cinderella Story actress announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 due to the Delta variant that is currently running rampant in California, USA. The actress shared a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram stories on Friday. The IG story was accompanied by a caption that referred to the Delta variant as a "little b****."

Duff also revealed the symptoms she has due to the virus and expressed gratitude for having gotten the vaccine on time. She said, "Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed."

Hilary Duff's upcoming project

Hilary Duff is currently filming How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff to How I Met Your Mother. The Material Girls actress' COVID-19 diagnosis comes just a few days after she shared a picture from the sets of the show. The picture also featured her fellow co-stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall.

While sharing the post Duff shared it with the caption, "Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment." The upcoming series will consist of 10 episodes, starring Duff in the lead role. It will focus on Duff's character, Sophia, who tells her son how she met his father.

The official description for How I Met Your Father on Hulu reads:

The series revolves around Sophie and her close-knit group of friends who are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

