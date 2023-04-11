Hilary Swank Says 'it Wasn't Easy' After Welcoming Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

The Alaska Daily actress Hilary Swank recently announced that she has welcomed twins with her husband Philip Schneider. The Oscar-winning star gave birth to a boy and a girl. Hilary shared a photo on her Instagram handle holding her babies while gazing at an ocean at sunset.

She captioned the post, "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven." Soon after, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the actress. Kate Hudson commented, "Happy Easter Mama," while Lindsay Lohan wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!!!!! God bless."

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "WOW!! congrats!! they are so beautiful!!!!! can't wait to see their faces!!," while another fan commented, "Congratulations! Your Alaska show isthe best! You are wonderful! Congratulations on having twins! Pure joy and love.....and diapers!"

Hilary Swank pregnancy journey

Hilary Swank, who recently welcomed twin babies, married Philip Schneider in 2018. Last year, the actress announced her pregnancy news on Good Morning America while promoting her show Alaska Daily. She said, "This is something that I have been wanting for a long time. And my next thing is I am going to be a mom."

Later, the actress shared a photo on Instagram flaunting her baby bump while standing next to a Christmas tree. She captioned the post, "We couldn’t wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take."

Hilary also posted another photo of her baby bump and captioned the post, "Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise." A fan commented on the post, "So excited for you, go girl, getting up the courage and energy to do another transfer, you my dear has given me more help, best of lucky Mummy to be."

Hilary Swank is well known for her movies Million Dollar Baby, Freedom Writers, P.S. I Love You, Boys Don't Cry, and The Next Karate Kid, among others.

