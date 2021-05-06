Hilary Swank To Feature In 'Speed Girl' Adaptation As Racing Legend Janet Guthrie

Janet Guthrie is a former race car driver who became the first woman to qualify and compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500 in the same year 1977, breaking several barriers. The now-retired professional race car driver has inspired many people, including author Stephan Talty who wrote a book on the icon. The novel is being developed into a movie.

Hilary Swank to star as racer Janet Guthrie in Speed Girl movie adaptation

Deadline has reported that Hilary Swank is all set to portray pilot turned racecar driver Janet Guthrie. The two times Oscar winner will also produce the film, along with her husband Philip Schneider as exec producer. The project hails from Joel David Moore and Rishi Bajaj's Balcony 9 Productions. The movie is based on the 2017 book Speed Girl: Janet Guthrie and the Race That Changed Sports Forever by Stephan Talty.

The film starring Hilary Swank is said to bring the racer's passion and persistence to life in a way that will indulge the viewers in the untold story of the woman who inspires generations of future female racers. The project takes place in the 1970s when the fight for women's rights had garnered some momentum. Janet Guthrie made a request to join the Indianapolis 500 in 1976 despite massive objection from the racing establishment and the men she hoped to race against. A couple of years later, Guthrie qualified for the race where she finished in the top ten, destroying many stereotypes about female drivers.

According to Deadline, Hilary Swank said that this is an "incredible" true story about female empowerment and going after your dreams. She recalled that when she was approached with Janet Guthrie’s story by the "great team" at Balcony 9, she immediately said yes.

Producer Joel David Moore also talked about the upcoming movie. He said that Janet Guthrie was 'a fighter who wouldn’t let anything stand in the way of her dreams'. Moore noted that 'her excellence in the face of sexism, hardship, and sabotage resonates even more profoundly today'.

IMAGE: HILARYSWANK INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.