HIMYM's Josh Radnor Pays Tribute To Future Ted Mosby, Bob Saget; 'We Had A Special Bond'

The sudden demise of comedian and actor Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner in Full House, left the entire Hollywood in shock. The actor passed away on January 9 in a hotel room in Orlando. While many people reminisced about his past work, others paid tribute to the late legendary star. How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby, recently penned a heartfelt tribute to the actor.

Bob Saget was the narrator of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The actor voiced Future Ted Mosby, who narrated the entire story to his kids. As Bob Saget suddenly passed away, Josh Radnor took to his Instagram handle to pen how he and Saget shared a strong bond. He shared several pictures and videos of the late actor and wrote, "I’ll never not miss Bob Saget. Bob was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches."

Radnor further mentioned how he had Imposter syndrome, but Saget would always make him feel better. He wrote, "I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he would gush over my performance and tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right. This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were." He added, "We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped."

Cobbie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan pay their heartfelt tributes

Cobbie Smulders also took to her Insatgram handle and shared a happy picture with Bob Saget. Sharing the photo, she prayed for him and wrote, "Rest In Peace Bob." "As well as being an incredibly kind and talented man he worked tirelessly to help others affected by scleroderma," she added and asked her followers to carry forward his legacy. Smulders played Robin Scherbatsky in the sitcom.

On the other hand, Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin in the show, shared her favourite memory of the late actor. The actor revealed she had known Saget for a long time and shared she used to babysit his daughter when she was 15. She wrote, "One of my favorite memories of Bob was when I was babysitting his daughter Aubrey. I was 15, she wasn’t feeling well, and I couldn’t get her to sleep or stop crying. Bob came home and took her in his arms, played a Tracy Chapman song on the stereo and danced with her until she fell asleep on his shoulder." "It was such a beautiful and significant moment for me and I’m sure just one of a million moments like that for them. He was a wonderful Dad and human. I love you Bob. RIP," she added.

