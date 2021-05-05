Hina Khan condoles Nikki Tamboli's brother's demise, says 'I very well know how it feels'

Actress Nikki Tamboli lost her COVID-19 stricken brother on May 4 despite doing everything she can. The actress confirmed the news by sharing pics with her brother and also penned a lengthy note as a tribute. Soon after her post, actress Hina Khan took to Twitter and condoled the death of her brother while consoling her by explaining how it feels to ‘close a family member.’ Hina also lost her father a couple of weeks back due to a cardiac arrest.

Hina Khan mourns Nikki Tamboli's brother's demise

Hina mourned the demise of Nikki’s brother and wrote, “So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki, I very well know how it feels. No one can ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli.You are in my prayers... May God give you and your family strength. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

You are in my prayers..

May god give you and your family strength..ðŸ™

May his soul Rest In Peace ðŸ™ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 4, 2021

Nikki had penned a heartwarming note on Instagram while remembering the good times spent with her brother. She wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same. It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone. For part of us, we went with you.” Adding, she wrote, “The day God called you home, You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one. The chain will link again."

Earlier, the actress even conducted a small puja at her house to pray for her ailing brother. While captioning the post, she wrote a heartfelt note while praying for the well-being of her brother and sending him speedy recovery wishes. God will answer your prayers better than you think...of course, one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive #prayers #healing #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou You have your sister who is waiting for you (sic),” she wrote then.

