Hina Khan Opens Up On Missing Priyanka Chopra At Cannes 2022; Recalls Their First Meeting

Popular Television actor Hina Khan managed to steal all the limelight at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. From sartorial picks to mesmerising looks, Hina slayed her red carpet game at Cannes 2022.

The actor initially appeared at the prestigious film festival in the year 2019 where she managed to grab the global audience's attention with her glamorous avatar. She also met Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and revealed that she was very welcoming toward her. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor opened up on 'missing' Priyanka at Cannes 2022 and recalled their first interaction.

Hina Khan says she missed Priyanka Chopra at Cannes

Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut in 2019, left no stones unturned in keeping her glamour quotient high and aced all her red carpet looks at this year's film festival. In a candid interaction with Pinkvilla, Hina opened up about missing PeeCee at French Riviera. She said-

"Yes, of course. I missed Priyanka at Cannes this year. Our interaction during my first visit was truly special and since then she has been so warm towards me"

For the unversed, Hina Khan had attended the Cannes Film Festival to reveal the poster of her film Country of Blind. She unveiled the poster at the Indian Pavilion.

Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka at Cannes 2022

Earlier in 2019, Hina Khan took her Instagram and penned a long appreciation post for Priyanka Chopra. A part of Hina's note read-

"An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them"

Image:Instagram@realhinakhan, priyankachopra