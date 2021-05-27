'Hinduism Isn't An Aesthetic': Kim Kardashian Slammed By Indians For Wearing 'Om' Earrings

American Reality TV Star Kim Kardashian once again landed herself in controversy after she shared pictures of herself wearing earrings with the sacred ‘Om’ carved on them. After the pictures went viral on social media, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star received backlash from Indians as they blamed her for 'cultural appropriation.

On Sunday, Kim shared a series of photos on her Twitter and Instagram for her brand promotion. She was seen wearing a body-hugging shimmery red gown teamed up with a full-sleeve floral print low-cut jacket. She also flaunted her long fake nails with artwork on it, and her hair tied back in a sleek hairstyle. Her makeup was subtle with loud red eye shadow to complement the overall look. She teamed her whole look with 'Om' carved' oversized hoop earrings.

Netizens React:

However, it didn't go well with the Indian netizens as they slammed the reality star for using the sacred Indian symbol as an accessory. They called out the 40-year-old but for cultural appropriation and also demanded an apology while asking the TV star to remove the pictures. Some of the comments from the netizens included, "Hinduism isn't an Aesthetic " and "Stop Cultural Appropriation of Indian Culture".

white people 🤝 making religions an aesthetic https://t.co/Du9T1zhB27 — maryam 🇵🇸 (@Peer__Pressure2) May 25, 2021

Lmao. This is how you KNOW Hinduism and spirituality is becoming popular😂😂😂 kim starts appropriating it 👀👀👀 https://t.co/3CsXeJTbOI — saturn’s baby 🪐🐲🐉 (@tia_visagie) May 25, 2021

She really out here appropriating culture and religion like it's a hobby. do some basic research the Om symbol is scared and it's not anaesthetic. — lue🍒 (@folkwhore13) May 23, 2021

hinduism isnt an aesthetic :/ — darsaurus🍪 (@lumarkzn) May 23, 2021

However, this isn't the first time Kim Kardashian has been slammed for cultural appropriation. Earlier, the Indian fans called her out for wearing a 'Maang Teeka'.

