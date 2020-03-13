Friday The 13th: Hit Hollywood Films Which Released On The ‘unlucky’ Day

Friday the 13th is considered as an unlucky day in western culture. Friday the 13th occurs when 13th day of the month falls on Friday according to the Gregorian calendar. This event happens at least once every year. It can happen up to three times a year. This year the first Friday the 13th is occurring on March 13. Here is a list of successful films that released on Friday the 13th.

Fifty Shades of Grey

The erotic romantic drama released on February 13, 2015. The film earned $57 crore worldwide. The movie was the world’s fourth highest-grossing film with an R rating. Though the film was a big hit, it was not released in India. The film was based on E. L. James’ 2011 novel of the same name.

The Expendables

The Expendables released on August 13, 2010. The movie had a huge star cast with the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Jet Li and many other Hollywood biggies. The first film from the series was an instant hit and stayed at the top of US box office collection for two weeks. The film earned $27.4 crore worldwide.

Eat Pray Love

The movie released on the same day as The Expendables i.e. on August 13, 2010. The film featured Julia Roberts in the lead role and it was her biggest opening since America’s sweethearts that was released in 2001. The film earned $20 crore worldwide. The film follows the story of Julia Roberts' characters journey of finding her true self

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The film was the second instalment in The Hobbit trilogy. It released on December 13, 2013, and it was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2013. The fantasy drama was also the 26th highest-grossing film of all time.

