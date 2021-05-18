'Hobbit' Fame Graham McTavish Reveals He Is A Part Of 'GOT' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon'

A Game of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon is currently in the making and fans are elated to see the continent of Westeros come back to their screens. In a recent interview, Outlander star Graham McTavish revealed that he will be a part of the upcoming show, although he didn’t reveal his role yet.

Graham McTavish reveals he will be part of the GOT prequel House of The Dragon

The upcoming prequel is currently on the floors and will bring back Westeros to life, once again. House of the Dragon will be set over hundred years prior to the events that took place in Game of Thrones and will be taking audiences through the origins of the several kingdoms. The show will go almost 300 years back in time and focus on the Targaryen family, which is one of the most powerful kingdoms on the show; taking fans on a journey through their origin.

According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, McTavish was recently spotted at the sets of the show, wearing a costume. The actor who has earlier been a part of The Outlander and Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey told the Stylist that he is a part of the prequel and is already shooting for it. During the promotions of his new documentary, Graham also expressed that he is having a great time working on the show.

He mentioned that he is having a fun time on the sets and the filming has just started, also adding that the project is a huge one. McTavish further mentioned that the castmates are getting to know each other and they’re amazing people. The actor further added that he cannot reveal much about the story or the show but it sure involves a large number of dragons.

The drama has Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik on board as co-showrunners. George RR Martin, who is the author of the saga will be the executive producer for the show and HBO has almost 6 prequels of the show, underway. All six projects are currently in different stages of productions.

Image: Graham McTavish Instagram

