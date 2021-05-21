'Hocus Pocus 2' Announced By Disney, Film To See Return Of Original Cast Members

Disney Studios quite recently revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 will indeed be released by the eponymous production company coming fall 2022. They did the same with a social media post, through which they even communicated that Hocus Pocus 2 cast list will see the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played the original Sanderson Sisters in the 1993 film. While providing a Hocus Pocus 2 update, Bette Milder took to Instagram in order to reveal that she will be reprising her respective character from the cult 1993 film. The announcement post, as well as that of Bette Milder, can be found below.

Disney Studios announces the arrival of Hocus Pocus 2 coming fall 2022:

Bette Milder tweets as her respective character in order to announce their return:

About Hocus Pocus:

Hocus Pocus is the story of three witches who are resurrected after 300 years to in order exact revenge by beginning a reign of terror after a young boy, who goes by the name of Max (Omri Katz), moves to Salem with his family and unknowingly lights a cursed Candle of Black Flame. Hocus Pocus cast members, in addition to its leading three ladies and Ormi Katz, includes the likes of Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Doug Jones, Sean Murray, Larry Bagby and Tobias Jelinek, amongst others.

The 1993 film is directed by Kenny Ortega and John Debney served as the music director for the same. The classic Halloween special, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location. It is unclear as to how many of the actors who featured in the original film will be a part of the Hocus Pocus 2 cast list as well. Information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are available. Additionally, as reported earlier, the film will be released on streamers all across the globe in Fall 2022. However, the exact Hocus Pocus 2 release date is unavailable as yet. Information regarding the same is awaited.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.