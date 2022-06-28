'Hocus Pocus' 2 Teaser: The Sanderson Sisters Reunite After 29 Years In Halloween Classic

The popular film Hocus Pocus is all set to make its come back after 29 years with its much-awaited sequel, which will reunite the Sanderson sisters. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy will be seen reprising their roles as Sarah Sanderson, Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson and Mary Sanderson respectively. The recently released Hocus Pocus 2 teaser gave the audience a glimpse of what they can expect from the film, 29 years later.

Hocus Pocus 2 teaser out

The short clip opens with a high school girl planning how she was going to celebrate her 16th birthday with two of her other friends from school. Sam Richardson then makes an appearance in the teaser as he plays a shopkeeper, who warns the girls that it is 'on the 16th birthday that a witch gets her powers'. The scene then cuts to the youngsters reading a spell, when the flame of an old candle ignites and scares them. This is when the Sanderson sisters appear in the taser of the Hocus Pocus sequel and have only a few seconds of screen time. Bette Midler's character says, "Lock up your children. Yes, Salem, we're back". The clip ends on a thrilling note as an individual at a carnival the trio is at says, "I bet you're looking for the stage" and Winifred replies, "Always."

Watch the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser here

About the Hocus Pocus movie

1993 fantasy comedy witnessed Mary, Winifred and Sarah arrive in Salem after a group of teenagers lit a cursed candle and brought them back to life. The iconic Halloween trio is then faced with a challenge as they must work to get rid of child-hungry witches, who wish to wreak havoc in the world.

The much-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel film has been directed by Anne Fletcher and will also mark the return of Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson. The other star-studded cast members include Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Lilia Buckingham and others. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30 and fans can't wait to see what the Halloween classic has in store for them 29 years later.

