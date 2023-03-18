Hollywood Actor Djimon Hounsou Says He Is Still Fighting For Fair Pay: I Feel Cheated

Actor Djimon Hounsou recently opened up about his experience in Hollywood. The actor has spanned more than 33 years working in Hollywood films. Sadly, he feels underappreciated in terms of roles and receiving good payment.

Hounsou said in an interview with The Guardian that he is still struggling to receive good pay. He added that he worked with actors who were much more well-endowed than him, and didn’t necessarily share his accolades. The actor expressed that he feels “tremendously cheated” since he doesn’t get a justified payment for the workload that he takes on.

“I’m still struggling to try to make a dollar!” said Hounsou. He added, “I’ve come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades. So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well.”

Hounsou praises the DC Universe

Hounsou has been a part of the DC Universe, as he plays the role of The Wizard in Shazam! Though it’s a supporting role, the Blood Diamond actor has gotten a much bigger presence in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. While speaking about his role in the film, Djimon said that while initially there wasn’t much to his role, the sequel provided him with more screen presence, which was “a little more respectful.”

“Out of them all, the DC universe has a level of respect,” said the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. He added, “There wasn’t much to the role at first, and I did it and it was fun. But the second time around it was a little more respectful.”

Djimon Hounsou has been featured in some of the most recognisable films in Hollywood. During his long career, the actor has been a part of Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Furious 7, Blood Diamond, Gladiator, Never Back Down, Amistad, King Author: Legend of the Sword, How to Train Your Dragon 2, and more.