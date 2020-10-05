Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Dies At 70 In An Apparent Shooting

Hollywood actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was killed in Atlanta on October 3, 2020. Reportedly, the Clockers actor died due to multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas Jefferson Byrd was 70 years old at the time of passing.

Clockers actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was found dead in Atlanta on Saturday, October 3, 2020. According to Variety’s report, the Hollywood actor was killed after enduring multiple gunshot wounds to his back. The Atlanta Police Department were dispatched after receiving a call from an injured person at 1:45 a.m.

Once the Atlanta police officers reached the location, they reportedly found Jefferson Byrd lying at the location completely unresponsive. The emergency medical team present on the scene were the ones to identify Thomas Jefferson Byrd and pronounced that the actor is dead. This emergency medical team also declared that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

The investigation in Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s death is still ongoing. Homicide detectives are working to build the situation surrounding the incident. The media portal’s report also states that the information available in this case is still preliminary. This information is subject to change since the investigation is still on.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd is not a new face in the industry. The actor has worked in many Spike Lee movies, namely – Get on the Bus, Clockers, Bamboozled, Chi- Raq, red Hook Summer. Apart from films, Byrd was also part of the Broadway revival of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S Dutton. His role on this Broadway production led him to bag a Tony nomination in 2003.

Colleagues pay condolences

Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s death shocked many prominent names in the film industry. Director Spike Lee took to social media and mourned the death of the actor. In his Instagram post, Spike Lee called Thomas “my guy” and “brother Byrd”. He passed his condolences to Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s family and concluded his message by saying “Rest in Peace Brother Byrd”. Apart from Spike Lee, actors like Viola Davis, Elisabeth Omilami, and Lori Petty mourned Byrd’s loss on Twitter. In her tweet, Elisabeth Omilami also requested the Mayor and Chief of police to look into in Byrd’s murder.

Oh no!!! 2020! Whaaattt!!! Loved working with you Byrd. What a fine actor you were. So sorry your life ended this way. Praying for your family. So very sorry.💔💔💛💛💛https://t.co/R9YxP4gNW4 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) October 4, 2020

We are saddened by the senseless killing of our friend the talented actor, dancer, minister aThomas Jefferson Byrd. My husband Afemo Omilami was just in Thomas’ last film. They were just together. We are asking the Mayor and Chief of police for Justice — Elisabeth Omilami (@eomilami) October 5, 2020

- 🌺 Rest In Peace, Thomas Jefferson Byrd...👑...what a man, what a talent...what a crazy loss. Thank U for always giving all of U 💔💔💔 I Love U 👑 #macarthurpark 💙💙💙 @ Venice Beach https://t.co/yqAkU6G8Xp — loripetty (@loripetty) October 4, 2020

