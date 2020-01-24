If You Are A Capricorn, You Share Your Zodiac Sign With THESE Celebs!

Capricorns belong to the Earth element and are represented by the sea-goat. People who are born between December 22 and January 20 belong to this zodiac sign and may also share their birthday with many Hollywood celebrities. Here is a list of such Hollywood Capricorn celebrities:

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik was born on January 12, 1993 and his sun sign is Capricorn. The singer possesses many traits typical to those of the zodiac sign. Capricorns are known to be charming and that is very true for this former One Direction singer. He has millions of followers on social media and all over the globe. His silent, brooding looks also earned him a huge number of female followers. Another trait of Capricorn that Zayn Malik is known to possess is ambition. His split from the One Direction band is rumoured to have happened because he was ambitious for a solo ride to fame.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom, of Pirates of the Carribean fame, is known to be a charmer. This adheres to the charming trait that Capricorns are known to possess. Besides this, Capricorns are also known to be disciplined and have strict work ethics. This is also very true for Orlando who is praised in the industry for his work discipline. Also, Capricorns are known to be compatible with Scorpios and Ornaldo Bloom's fiancee, pop singer Katy Perry, is a Scorpio.

Bradley Cooper

Among other characteristics of Capricorns, determination and longevity are two defining traits. Both of these are perfectly possessed by Bradley Cooper. Despite making a late breakout, he has managed to carve a niche for himself in Hollywood. Bradley Cooper was almost 30 when he delivered the biggest hit of his career, The Hangover. His movie with Lady Gaga, A Star is Born, turned out to be a phenomenal success with several nominations and wins at various award functions. It is also a known fact that Bradley Cooper is one of the most charming actors, making him one of the popular Hollywood Capricorn celebrities.

Image courtesy: Zayn Malik Instagram, Orlando Bloom Instagram, Shutterstock

