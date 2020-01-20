Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Pulled Off The Hat Look In Style

Hats are one of the best accessories to add, mainly if the look is for a sunny day. They are stylish and useful to protect hair and skin all at the same time. Here are five Hollywood actors who paired their looks with hats and left a style statement.

Hollywood celebrities who slayed in hats

1. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillian can be seen pulling off a sunny day look in the picture posted. She is wearing a black summer dress in the picture, along with a pair of black, round shades. Her makeup has been kept minimum with no other accessories.

2. Beyonce

Beyonce can be seen wearing an elegant white hat in the picture posted. She is wearing a classy hat with a semi-formal gown. She can also be seen wearing heavy statement earrings and a pair of silver pencil heels with the look. Her hair has been left open with soft curls.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner can be seen slaying the sunny beach look here. She is wearing a multi-coloured bikini with a jute hat. She can also be seen twinning with daughter Stormi. Her hair has been left open while her tan is clearly visible in the picture.

4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez can be seen wearing a cowboy hat in the pictures posted. She is wearing a blue checked dress in the photographs. She can be seen wearing light makeup and little hoop earrings. Salena Gomez can also be seen wearing a pendant as a neckpiece.

5. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is wearing a casual outfit in this picture. She can be seen wearing a pair of shorts with the white top. She is wearing a brown coloured hat in the pictures put up. Her pet dog can also be seen in the boat with her.

Image Courtesy: Karen Gillan and Kylie Jenner Instagram

