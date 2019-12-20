Hollywood's Celebrity Bodyguards With Potential To Steal Their Client's Limelight

Celebrity bodyguards in Hollywood are sometimes outdoing the celebrity themselves. They are big and good looking and always on their guard in order to protect their celebrities clients. We take a look at some of the best Hollywood celeb bodyguards-

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan To Demi Lovato: Hollywood Celebs With A Troubled Past

Beyonce’s bodyguard

Beyonce’s tall, dark and handsome security detail concludes with Julius DeBoer. He is always protecting the singing sensation from intruding fans and paparazzi. He looks like a celebrity himself on most of his professional days.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Birthday: Must-watch Movies Of The Hollywood Superstar

Adele and Lady Gaga’s bodyguard

He is former Mister Europe, a former Dutch policeman and also an active security detail of Lady Gaga and Adele, Peter Van der Veen is an attractive bodyguard the celebrities have. He is seen protecting the lady singers at all occasions.

Fergie’s bodyguard

Fergie's bodyguard Pascal Duvier looks rustic with buffed-up shoulders and muscles. He is the former security of Lady Gaga and also the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Sometimes Fergie performs in concerts sitting on his wide shoulders, zooming along through the crowd.

Also Read | William & Elizabeth Shatner's Breakup And Other Surprising Hollywood Divorces

Jason Momoa’s guards

Jason Momoa would not look like anyone who needs security. But surprisingly he has more than one bodyguards. He looks like a giant amidst the two of them. However, his unknown security detail is just as handsome as the Aquaman actor.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence keeps changing her security. However, Greg Lenz was a handsome fellow, guarding the actor form crazy fans and paps. He was later replaced by another tall, dark and handsome unknown bodyguard. Both the guards were worth to be stars themselves.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Favourite Hollywood Movie Of All Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.