Hollywood Celebs Like Angelina Jolie-Brat Pitt Who Went Through An Ugly Divorce

Hollywood celebrity break-ups have always made headlines. While some relationships ended mutually, there are others that went to court with celebs accusing their former partner of severe allegations. This includes parental issues, violence, and more. Know about five Hollywood celebs whose divorce turned ugly.

5 times Hollywood celebs had a bitter fall-out

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Among the most popular couples around the world were Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt. They married in 2014 and parted ways in 2019. Jolie and Pitt have six children - three adopted and three biological. They went to court for the custody of the kids and it turned bad when Jolie accused Pitt of domestic violence. Brad was also accused of being abusive to their 15-year old child Maddox. A couple of days ago, Brad Pitt won the joint custody of their children.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards

The uncoupling of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took many ugly turns. They were married for four years from 2002 to 2006 and had two daughters together. With the divorce, Richards accused Sheen of drug and alcohol abuse and threats of violence, which he denied. She obtained a restraining order against the Two and a Half Men star. They shared partial custody of their daughters, which Sheen lost on the grounds of criminal issues and sobriety. Richards even sued Sheen for more than a million.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

The Marrying Man co-stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger exchanged vows in 1993 and had their only child, Ireland, in 1995. The news of their separation came in 2000 and their custody battle took some nasty turns. It includes a leaked voicemail of Baldwin where he said some mean and harsh things to his daughter. The case resulted in joint custody, but Baldwin had to attend anger management and parenting school.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

Demi Moore married 16-year-younger Ashton Kutcher in 2005. They called it quits after six years, as Kutcher allegedly cheated on Moore on multiple occasions. In her memoir, Moore also accused Kutcher of trying to get her out of her sobriety.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The most controversial divorce in recent times is between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The pair was married for only 15 months. Heard had accused Depp of domestic violence and alcoholism. She got a restraining order against him. The ongoing legal battle has resulted in Depp losing a few projects including Fantastic Beasts.

