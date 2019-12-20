From Henry Cavill To Bradley Cooper - Meet The Best-dressed Men In Hollywood

Most of the red carpet attention is driven on the pop of colours and play of silhouettes by female celebrities and their dresses. However, men also can be the better-dressed attention grabbers in an event. Even though there are limited options and simple lines structures, there are some Hollywood celebrities who dress well constantly. We take a look at some of the best dressed Hollywood male celebrities.

Zayn Malik

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik dons multiple hairstyles, and casual athleisure looks. He looks effortless in some of these outfits. Malik has an amazing dressing sense even in his everyday looks.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill is another best-dressed celeb in our list because of his clean and sharp looks on several red carpet appearances. He also dons effortless metrosexual outfits that fits his everyday schedule. Henry Cavill’s classic pushed back hair is just the best look anyone can take notes from.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper can do best of both worlds. He looks clean in formals and also charming in effortless casuals. The Hangover actor is often spotted in denims, T-shirts and hoodies. This is just the right amount of athleisure for any Hollywood actor.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake looks dapper in a suit, he also experiments with semi-casual jackets and shirts. He is the perfect example neat suit look. Justin Timberlake deserves to be on the best-dressed list.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson recently wore a matching print suit for the premiere of his next film. Dwayne Johnson’s style can be described with two things quirky and fierce. He does not fear away from colours and out of the box styles.

