Hollywood Producer Jason Blum Bets 'RRR' Will Win Best Picture At The Oscars

Hollywood producer Jason Blum took to Twitter on Monday to predict that SS Rajamouli's international blockbuster ‘RRR’ will bag the ‘Best Picture’ award at the Oscars this year. Blum, the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse which bankrolled Oscar-winning movies such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’, is confident of the film's win and told people to mark his words.

"I'm going with RRR winning best pic. You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I'm right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar," the producer tweeted.

The movie's official Twitter handle posted a reply to Blum, thanking the producer for his "kind words". "We won you, Blum!! Thank you so much for your kind words. #RRR," @RRRmovie wrote in its reply.

We won you, Blum!! ❤️ Thank you so much for your kind words. #RRR https://t.co/qWd07VUrq3 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 9, 2023

'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' shortlisted for Oscars, nominations to be announced soon

The fast-paced song 'Naatu Naatu', which features the film's co-leads Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was recently shortlisted for the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. The final nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. 'RRR', which was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.

Film earns praise from Hollywood actors and filmmakers

Blum is the latest Hollywood celebrity to shower praise on ‘RRR’, joining the likes of Jessica Chastain, filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo, Edgar Wright, Scott Derrickson, Joe Dante, James Gunn, Christopher Miller, screenwriters Jon Spaihts and C Robert Cargill.

The makers of ‘RRR’ are currently gearing up for the Hollywood award season where its distributor Variance Films has mounted a substantial campaign to have the film recognised in the general categories at various ceremonies.

SS Rajamouli wins Best Director award for 'RRR' at New York Film Critics Circle

Recently on January 5, SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for 'RRR'. The director arrived at the annual gala awards dinner that took place in New York, US with his wife Rama Rajamouli, son and his extended family.

'RRR' trio to attend Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli and his family, who are currently in the US, will also be attending the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 10. Two stars of the pan-India epic movie - Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will be joining the filmmaker at the Golden Globes 2023.

'RRR' has been nominated at the Golden Globe Awards in two categories - Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.

'RRR' makes it to BAFTA nominations longlist

'RRR' scored one nod in the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards nominations longlist for the 'Film Not In English Language' category. Meanwhile, Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' was longlisted in the 'Documentary' category.

The film has also received five nominations for Critics Choice Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for "Naatu Naatu", and Best Visual Effects.

(With inputs from PTI)

