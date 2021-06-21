Hollywood Recap: From Kylie Jenner's Touching Post To Chrissy Teigen-Michael Costello Feud

Several events took place in the sphere of Hollywood today. From Kylie Jenner’s Father’s Day wish for Travis Scott to Chrissy Teigen threatening legal action against designer Michael Costello, many events made headlines on June 21, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming Father’s Day post for partner Travis Scott. She shared a picture of her with Travis and Stormi from one of their outings together. In the caption, she wrote, “happy father’s day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you …” It is also reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have rekindled their romance ‘right where they left off’. Travis reached out to Kylie first as he 'wanted her back'.

Chrissy Teign and Michael Costello’s controversy

Chrissy Teigen has threatened to take legal action against designer Michael Costello. She addressed the controversy on Twitter and wrote, “No idea what the f- Michael Costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here:” She has also called the screenshots of their chat shared by Michael as ‘fake’.

No idea what the fuck michael costello is doing. He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here: pic.twitter.com/Y9FjJAY3Xw — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have gotten back together and the former confirmed this in the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reunion. She said that they become close friends as they were co-parenting their daughter True. She also went on to say that she is taking things day by day with him.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow shed light on her rapport with her former husband Chris Martin. She said that he is like a brother to her and she loves him as well. She also went on to add that she is grateful for giving her two children.

Kevin Hart's cheating scandal

In the recent episode of Red Table Talk with Will Smith, Kevin Hart revealed that his children touched his emotional side when they learned of his cheating scandal. He also said that his children’s disappointment made him drop his head. Kevin has also apologised to his daughter for the same.

Image: KYLIE JENNER and CHRISSY TEIGEN’S INSTAGRAM

