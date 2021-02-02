Hollywood Sign Changed To 'Hollyboob' For THIS Reason; Police Arrested Six People

Six people have been arrested on February 2 for tempering with the famous Hollywood sign by altering "w" and "d" to make it read "Hollyboob" to raise awareness of breast cancer. Internet users have not only approved the move also expressed astonishment on seeing the photos. The group of half a dozen people affixed large apparent tarps to change the letters of the Los Angeles tourist attraction. Sgt. Leonard Calderon of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station said that the detainees have revealed it was to raise awareness of breast cancer.

As per NBC Los Angeles report, Calderon said, “They didn't commit any permanent damage”. The incident took place at around 1:15 PM (local time) when the LAPD helicopter crew was reportedly called to the scene and directed authorities to take the participants into custody. The six include five males and one female reportedly arrested on suspicion of trespassing and taken to the Hollywood Station. Even though their names were not released, they were issued citations. In a Twitter post, LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie said, "Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us [at LAPD's Hollywood Division] and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous)."

Internet users ‘pleasantly’ astonished

The images of the tempered Hollywood sign quickly went viral on the internet with thousands of users hailing the participants for the 'boss move'. While one of the Twitter users said it is the 'news like this' that make sit worthwhile on the internet. Another said 'Hurray' for the new word. However, one of the netizens called Los Angeles “full of idiots” because they chose to change the sign to “Hollyboob” and not “Hollybook”. This was also not the first time that the famous sign was changed. In 2017, the iconic sign was vandalised to read "Hollyweed" to celebrate the legalisation of recreational marijuana in California.

Alright I confess https://t.co/bnGbRfc9L1 — M. Boots Guel (@bootsncatz) February 2, 2021

Mr Peanutbutter at it again https://t.co/TrgLT4Gneh — Callum Devine (@CallumDevine15) February 2, 2021

