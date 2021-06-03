Hollywood Star Matthew McConaughey Speaks To Sadhguru; Latter Calls Chat 'wonderful'

Hollywood stars have often displayed their affinity for Indian traditions and Gods, right from Salma Hayek writing about Goddess Lakshmi, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian wearing Hinduism-related jewellery to Gerard Butler attending an ‘aarti’ in India. The latest to showcase his association with India was Matthew McConaughey, who spoke to India mystic Sadhguru. The Interstellar star showed his interest in the spiritual guru’s book, yoga, and much more.

Matthew McConaughey speaks to Sadhguru

While Matthew was in Austin, Texas during the conversation, even Sadhguru was in the USA as they caught up via video-conferencing.

The Academy Award-winning actor showed keen interest in the latter’s latest book Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny. The former expressed keenness on the numerous statements in the book, and asked him to elaborate on it, one of them being about creating one’s destiny and fate.

Sadhguru expressed surprise over the actor reading the book, as he stated that he himself had not read the book till now. McCounaghey also stated that some of the verses in the book seemed like ‘lyrics’ for him.

Matthew also shared his own experiences from writing his recent book Greenlights. The actor shared his take on that phase where one knew what they really wanted and even got it, like the experience during the process of writing the book.

He said that he felt like wanting to go to place where peole didn’t know him and he went for it. He said that in the first 12 days, he didn’t enjoy his company, and had a realisation about being with oneself, as it was someone one could not get rid of. However, he then experienced a breakthrough on this journey.

Matthew also asked Sadhguru that Yoga means 'union', religion was also a combination of words that meant 'to bind together'. However, the latter replied that people in the USA did not practice them as per the meaning of the words.

The Hollywood star queried about always wanting to 'be in the know' and 'to know what I don’t know'. Sadhguru replied that not knowing something was a better situation than knowing something as he stated, "Ignorance is boundless thing, knowledge is a limited thing."

Matthew also asked him about the definition of expansion, karma, and exploring the unknown, which received profound answers from the guru.

There were some light-hearted moments during the conversation, like Sadhguru stating that he did not even wish to try pronouncing Matthew's last name. He also asked him to rub his hands together and then observe by keeping both hands apart to explain the sensory aspects of the body.

Sadhguru also shared his views on how people were confusing their lifestyle with life, which he called the ‘real thing’ and urged viewers to not do so.

Sharing the video, Sadhguru wrote on Twitter that it was ‘wonderful’ to talk to Matthew. He wrote that step-by-step ladder to reach a profound and exuberant state of being was significant aspect of the yoga process and that one could remain in that state without any maintenance.

This is what is significant about the yogic process: you can climb a step-by-step ladder to reach a profound and exuberant state of Being. After that, without any activity, you can remain in that state without any maintenance. Wonderful talking to you, Matthew! -Sg @McConaughey — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 2, 2021

Another Hollywood star Will Smith too had held interactions with Sadhguru and the meeting had made headlines.

