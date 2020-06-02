Hollywood Stars Turn Social Media Black, Mark Solidarity With George Floyd's Death Protest

Hollywood stars have stood united on social media on Tuesday by participating in the social media blackout campaign as a silent protest against racism. The campaign comes as a response to the death of George Floyd which aims to prevent racism and violence against black communities. A message on social media has been circulating which invites people to take part in the movement by sharing a plain black image with #BlackoutTuesday #BlackLivesMatter written in the caption.

Almost all of the Hollywood film industry has their social media updates of a black image as a mark of their solidarity with the ongoing protests throughout the world against white supremacy and its discrimination against people of colour. Actors Dwayne Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Lili Reinhart, Katy Perry, Drake, Kristen Bell, Rihanna and hundreds of other renowned celebrities have observed the day.

What is Blackout?

The Blackout announced by the music industry in Hollywood is asking for a day where the show must be paused. The organisers of the event requested businesses and companies not to conduct business as usual on this day and asked them to pause and think about how to support the Black community.

The companies and artists are to observe a silent protest on June 2 as a demonstration against the death of George Floyd's death, a handcuffed African American man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Floyd, 46, died last week after he was arrested in Minneapolis, accused of using a forged $20 bill to pay for goods at a grocery store. The white officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder.

