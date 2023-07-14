Hollywood Actors And Writers' Have Identical Demands Regarding AI Threat, Pension And More

On July 13, SAG-AFTRA officially announced a strike on behalf of more than 1,60,000 members. This development came almost 11 weeks after the Writers Guild of America went on an indefinite strike. The current situation at hand, which has essentially incapacitated Hollywood from moving ahead, is history in the making.

The last time the actors guild and the writers guild were on strike together was 63 years ago when the screen actors' guild was under Ronald Reagan. Not only do these twin strikes now share a similar timeline, but also what they are fighting against.

3 things you need to know

The writers' strike commenced on May 2 and is currently entering its 11th week.

The last simultaneous strike of this nature took place in 1960 and lasted for 148 days.

Among the primary concerns common to both strikes are issues surrounding pay, the use of AI and health and pension benefits.

Streaming culture: The main bone of contention

The primary crux of the writers' strike, which commenced in May, is better pay. Over the years, the pay margins for writers have declined while profits minted by production companies and streaming services have been touching the sky.

Particularly in the last decade or so, median weekly writer-producer pay has declined by 23%. The boom of streaming services has completely changed things and the writers' guild - who described their situation as an "existential crisis" - feels it is high time the producers and streamers consciously factor it in.

(Writers' strike has been ongoing since early May and production on shows and TV has been affected | Image: AP)

While previously writers were hired for shows that ran long durations, allowing a stable flow of income, the culture of shorter bingeable series has made employment unsure and farther apart. Additionally, streaming residuals - payments made to writers for re-runs or re-releases of their shows, is a laughable subject with cheques being made out to writers for as ridiculously less as 3 cents.

How streaming culture affects writers and actors

Prior to the actors' strike was actually for, the SAG-AFTRA had received a 97.6% authorisation from its members to go ahead with an official call for a strike if that is what it took to get a fair deal. This is probably what president Fran Drescher meant when she said the strike was a "unanimous" decision from the 1,60,000-strong union.

(SAG-AFTRA's President Fran Drescher and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland announced the strike | Image: SAG-AFTRA/Twitter)

Actor and producer Elizabeth Olsen pointed out the need for a structural reimagining of the business model now that streaming was here to stay. Actors who used to be able to live off residuals — can’t anymore because they get paid for one day. An additional demand also stands at having the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) contribute significantly more to the union's health and pension fund.

The AI threat: Writers make their demands clear

Writing is a creative field. The 11,000-plus writers, part of the WGA, are vulnerable in the wake of artificial intelligence. One of the things the writers' strike is lobbying for is an active regulation on the use of AI being included as part of the Minimum Basic Agreement. The union explicitly asked that artificial intelligence may not be used to write or rewrite any literary material seminal to a project.

(The writers and actors currently on strike are both threatened by artificial intelligence | Image: Twitter)

They also asked that existing literary material may not be used to train AI systems to generate similar content. The AMPTP flat out refused to these demands, with a placid response promising them annual meetings to discuss "advancements in technology".

Background actors stage protest

The AI proposal put forward by the AMPTP, which in their eyes is "groundbreaking", is actually the stuff of nightmares when it comes to the actors. The AMPTP expects actors to get scanned in exchange for a day's worth of pay. This pay is as less as $200 for days which can extend for up to 18 hours. Post this, the image of the actor and their likeness will be used for posterity being used and reused and reworked in as many scenarios as deemed fit.

(Background actors have the most to lose from AI | Image: Twitter)

This largely applies to the newbies who populate the backgrounds of shots, attempting to break into the industry, it is a horrifying reality. It takes away from them a chance to understand the workings of a set, the industry and build their contacts. Additionally, consent is a big factor here. If the captured likeness of the actor can be used however and wherever, it essentially becomes just another way to bypass consent, this time aided with AI.

It largely appears that the writers' strike, currently in its first few hours, and the writers' strike, currently entering its 11th week, seem to have been built on the same pile of frustrations and concerns. The effects felt from just the writers being on strike have received an unsavoury boost with actors too joining the picket line. Hollywood appears to be on a complete halt for the foreseeable future.