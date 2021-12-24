'Home Alone' Actor Devin Ratray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend: Reports

Devin Ratray, known for essaying the popular character, Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone franchise, was recently arrested in Oklahoma for an alleged domestic assault on his girlfriend. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the news stating the actor turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out.

Home Alone fame Devin Ratray arrested

According to Fox News, a representative from the Oklahoma City Police Department recently confirmed that the actor Devin Ratray was arrested on domestic violence charges on Wednesday and was booked on the charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation as well as another charge for domestic assault and battery.

As reported by a local out, KFOR, Ratray was in Oklahoma with his girlfriend to attend a Christmas convention from 4- December. His girlfriend reportedly told the authorities that Devin Ratray drank ten shots of alcohol as well as a bottle of wine in two different places and claimed that they both got into an argument at a bar where Ratray got upset over her for not charging a pair of fans for autograph cards. It was also reported how their argument went on till they reached their hotel room where he allegedly pushed her onto the bed with one hand on her throat while the other on her mouth. The report revealed that while manhandling her, Ratray allegedly said, "This is how you die."

The Home Alone actor's girlfriend further claimed that she had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth. Adding to it, she also revealed that when she screamed for help and bit his hand, he stopped immediately and reportedly punched her in the face. Thereafter, the girlfriend reportedly left the room and when she returned later to get her personal things, Devin Ratray pushed her against a table.

The reports by KFOR further revealed that his girlfriend suffered several injuries with bruises under her left eye, wounds above the left side of her upper lip as well a sore right arm and a bruise on her chest. Devin Ratray hasn't commented yet on the accusations made by his girlfriend.

