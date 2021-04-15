'Home Alone' Reboot Film Is "definitely Happening", Reveals Kenan Thompson

Renowned actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live Alumnus, Kenan Thompson put all speculations regarding the Home Alone reboot film to rest by saying that the highly-anticipated film is still happening, in spite of all the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as per a report on ScreenRant. The very same article states that while attending the virtual event known as Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, Thompson, 42, answered a fan question about the status of the anticipated project. In response, he was quoted saying that the filming process of the same was long and arduous, thanks to the pandemic. He was also quoted saying that he just took care of the ADR process of the film, which is supposedly one of the final stages of the film, which is why he expressed his confidence regarding the fact that the film in question is right around the corner.

About 'Home Alone' Reboot cast and plot:

As per the ScreenRant report, Home Alone Reboot plot will revolve around a child named Max (Played by Archie Yates in the film). Additional Home Alone reboot cast includes the likes of Deadpool 2's Rob Delaney and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper, who face-off against Max, who manages to get his hands on a seemingly priceless heirloom in order to save his family from a total financial downturn.

Home Alone Reboot cast list also includes the likes of Saturday Night Live stars Thompson, Chris Parnell, and Mikey Day. The members of the SNL alumnus have also co-written the screenplay of the film with fellow SNL writer Streeter Seidell. The new Home Alone reboot movie is helmed by Dan Mazer, who has collaborated with The Trial Of The Chicago 7 star Sacha Baron Cohen on numerous occasions. More details regarding the likes of the Home Alone reboot plot will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About the 'Home Alone' movie series:

The first two films of the original Home Alone movie series essentially told the tale of the adventures of a certain Kevin McCallister (Played by Macauly Culkin) who is accidentally left back home by his family, who travel to a different part of the world in order to celebrate Christmas with the family. What ensues is a series of events that are a source of hilarity and emotion. The film went on to inspire a five-film-long franchise, the first two of which starred Macauly Culkin and Catherine O'Hara, amongst several others. To this date, the first Home Alone film, which saw the light of day in 1990, is the highest-rated film in the eponymous film series, with an IMDb rating of 7.6.