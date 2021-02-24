'Home Improvement' Actor Zachery Bryan Pleads Guilty To Two Charges After 2020 Arrest

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has entered a guilty plea after he was arrested last year in the month of October. The actor was taken into custody after he tried to strangle his then-girlfriend. He has now been charged with menacing and fourth-degree violence in the plea. Read along to know more details about the case and his arrest.

Zachery Ty Bryan pleads guilty after his 2020 arrest

According to a report in Fox News, Lane County, Oregon's Assistant District Attorney Alex Pierce has confirmed that actor Zachery Ty Bryan has pleaded guilty to two charges on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The two charges include, "menacing – constituting domestic violence" and "assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence". According to the outlet, his sentence will include "probation to the court for three years with multiple conditions imposed” of which one is “attendance and completion of a batterers intervention program”. Although the actor’s representatives have not given any statements as of yet, his guilty plea and sentence have been led by his October 2020 arrest.

The actor was arrested by the Eugene Police who visited his residence after a neighbour reported of a physical dispute. He was found outside the apartment, while his (unnamed) 27-year-old girlfriend was in a neighbouring apartment. The allegations on Bryan included assaulting the victim, impeding her breathing, and taking away the victim's phone as she tried to call 911.

Bryan was charged with two felonies and six demeanours after the incident. As per a report in TMZ, the judge gave a waiver to his formal arraignments and he spent a night in jail and paid an amount of $8,500 for his bail. As of Tuesday, other 6 of 8 charges against Bryan were dropped as a part of the plea deal.

The actor is popularly known for playing the role of Tim Taylor’s son Brad Taylor in the sitcom Home Improvement for over eight years starting in 1991. He has also been a part of the television shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER and others as a guest star. The actor also played pivotal roles in the 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Principal Takes a Holiday (1998).

