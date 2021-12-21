'Home Sweet Home Alone' To 'Luca', Here's List Of Kids' Friendly Films On Disney+ Hotstar

If you're planning a winter children's movie marathon this holiday season, here are some films to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. From Home Sweet Home Alone to Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, the online streaming platform has it all. Spanning several genres, here's a list of children’s films to binge on during the festive season on Disney+ Hotstar.

Home Sweet Home Alone

When Max Mercer is left home alone during the holiday season, he initially has a ball, but must later protest his home from a pair of trespassers. The film sees the young boy play hilarious pranks on the burglars, and come up with exciting plans to safeguard his home and himself. The film stars Max Mercer, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Timothy Simons and others in pivotal roles.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Recently released in 2021, the family drama is sure to give viewers feelings of warmth and belonging during the festive season. The film sees Raya as a warrior, who tries to protect her loved ones and the planet from a monster. Raya must later trace the legendary last dragon to put an end to the evil forces that have entered her world.

Luca

This 2021 coming-of-age animated film is a great one to watch during the holidays. It is set in a scenic seaside town and revolves around a young boy, who has a summer to remember with gelato and pasta.

Olaf Presents

Olaf Presents is a series that sees Olaf the snowman transform into a showman. The snowman brings some of the most iconic Disney films to life as he recreates scenes from them. The show includes re-enactments from films including Tangled, Aladdin, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Moana.

Soul

The animated family comedy revolved around a jazz musician, who finally gets his big break. However, things take a turn when he is transported to the Great Before and must help an infant soul to find his way back.

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

The film revolves around Rey and BB-8 as they go on an adventure across Star Wars history. Along with the duo, viewers too get the chance to delve deeper into and gain more knowledge of the Force.

