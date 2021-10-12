‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer Out: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney Mess With Wrong Kid

Disney Plus' all-new film, Home Sweet Home Alone is gearing up for its release. The streaming platform made the announcement on Tuesday as they released the trailer for the upcoming film, which will air on the platform on November 12. The film will be a reboot of the 1990 comedy Home Alone and will focus on Max Mercer, whose family unknowingly leaves him alone at home as they leave for Japan for the holidays.

Disney Plus releases Home Sweet Home Alone trailer

The upcoming film will premiere on Disney Plus on the occasion of Disney+ Day, on November 12. The trailer of the film promises an action-packed adventure as Max Mercer initially has a ball as he’s left alone at home, but must later protect himself and his home from a pair of trespassers. The trailer begins with the narrator saying, “Twas the night before Christmas vacation and the fun was in full swing. The family left for their family vacation, but forgot one little thing.”

Watch 'Home Sweet Home Alone' trailer here

The trailer later witnesses Max playing a series of pranks on the two burglars, who attempt to steal a priceless heirloom from his home. The trailer has several hilarious moments, as Max comes up with various plans to ensure his safety, while his parents try their best to get home to him. The upcoming film will see Archie Yates take on the lead role as Max Mercer. The film will also star Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Timothy Simons and others. The film comes after a long break in the franchise. The last Home Alone film was released in 2012 and was titled Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

The well-known Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, who played Keven in several films of the franchise recently welcomed his son into the world with Brenda Song, known for her role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, reports stated. The couple named their son Dakota Song Culkin, in honour of Macaulay's sister, who passed away in 2008. The couple keeps their relationship private and they do not post about their private life on social media.

(Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar)