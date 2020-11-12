Hometown Christmas Cast And Characters; Here Is What You Need To Know

Hometown Christmas is a TV movie which was released in the year 2018. It is about a woman called Noelle Collins who returns to Louisiana for Christmas. Inspired by her mother, Noelle Collins makes plans to resurrect the town's tradition, but things start getting complicated after she runs into her high school Nick Russel, who is a rising baseball star. Let us look at the cast of Hometown Christmas and the characters that they have portrayed.

Here is the Hometown Christmas cast

Beverley Mitchell as Noelle Collins

Beverley Mitchell has played the lead among the Hometown Christmas characters, portraying the role of Noelle Collins. The movie shows her character returning to Louisiana for Christmas who tries to revive her traditions. Beverley Mitchell is a popular television actress who has worked in television shows and movies like Baywatch, Candy Cane Christmas, Deadly Dance Mom and many more such projects. She also worked in a movie called Toxin in 2014.

Stephen Colletti as Nick Russell

Stephen Colleti has played the role of another major hometown Christmas characters, Nick Russell, who is the high school sweetheart of Noelle. The character is a rising baseball star, and it is found later in the movie that he is trying to hide an injury. Stephen Colleti has played roles in other TV movies such as The Wedding Do Over, The Suicide Note, All About Christmas Eve and many more such movies.

Erin Cahill as Jen

Erin Cahill has played the role of Jen, who is one of the supporting characters of this film. She has a long career in acting and has appeared in many films throughout her carrier. She has appeared in some of the successful films like Pursuit of Happyness, The Secret Ingredient, Love, Fall & Order and many more such films.

Brian McNamara as Peter Collins

Brian McNamara has played another supporting character among the cast of Hometown Christmas. The actor has worked in several famous projects and shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Star Trek: Voyager and many more. This character has seen one of the longest roles that Brian McNamara’s career.

