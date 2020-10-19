Honest Thief Review: Laim Neeson Starrer Film Is Predictable With Poor Dialogues

Honest Thief starts as a promising action thriller film but as the plot unfolds, it becomes predictable and one struggles to finish it. The film has been directed by Mark Williams and it stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos and Jeffrey Donovan in key roles. The movie has released in cinemas in the US.

Plot of the film

Liam Neeson starrer is an action thriller film about a thief who has robbed 12 banks across 7 states over the course of 8 years. His character, Tom Carter has however never spent a penny from all the money he has ever robbed. In fact, he wants to turn himself in and start a clean life with the woman he has fallen in love with Kate Walsh’s character.

Tom strikes a deal with FBI agents and tells them he wants to return the money in exchange for shorter jail time. While it seemed highly unlikely that the FBI would ever agree to the terms of a wanted bank robber, the junior FBI agents agree to it. As the plot unfolds, it turns out that the agents are corrupt and intent to steal the money as it “does not belong to anybody”.

When Tom figures out their plan, he warns them and snarls “I am coming for you”. The film follows Neeson firing guns and dodging bullets from the agents as they chase him. Kate Walsh finds out that Tom is not who she had thought he is but he convinces her that he “lied about what I did but not about how I feel about you.” She seems convinced and thinks that it is “pretty cool” that he knows “how to blow stuff up”.

What Works?

The acting of lead actors is decent and the cinematography is also good. The action scenes have been well directed and will put you on the edge of your seat.

What does not work?

Liam Neeson is famous for his action thrillers. However, the dialogues in the movie were not impressive and even the dialogue delivery of Liam could not save the script. The plot of the film has been given away in the title but there is no apparent reason as to why he robs banks if he does not use the money. And if he does it for pure pleasure, why did he have to turn himself in before starting a life with his lady love?

Final thoughts

The action scenes in the movie and Liam Neeson's performance is satisfactory. However, the story has not been rounded well enough. The film can be watched if one is a fan of the actors or the crew.

Rating 2.5/5

Image credits: AP

