Hong Kong International Film Festival Postponed Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Check New Schedule

The Hong Kong International Film Festival which was scheduled for the end of March has now been postponed. The decision to postpone the event came amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Variety, the announcement was made following the Hong Kong government's measures earlier this week to extend social distancing measures until April 20, 2022, cinemas have been shut since January 7.

Hong Kong International Film Festival postponed

The dates for the HKIFF had been set for March 31- April 11, but the organizers will now reschedule the festival and Cine Fan screenings to a date later this year. This is the second time in three years that the festival is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the festival was able to go when Hong Kong had very low levels of local coronavirus transmission. 190 films were present at online and in-person screenings.

Hong Kong implements strict COVID-19 restrictions

Amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong has implemented some strict restrictions for its citizens. According to the new rule, Hong Kong will test its entire population for COVID-19 in March. This was said by the city’s leader on Tuesday, as the city grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said last week the rapid spread of the omicron variant was overwhelming Hong Kong hospitals. The government said on Thursday that 90% of hospital beds were filled. To ease the pressure, construction crews from mainland China will build isolation units for 10,000 people after crowding at hospitals forced patients to wait outdoors in the winter cold.

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since Feb. 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths. The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The government said Environment Secretary Wong Kam-sing would work from home after his driver received a preliminary positive virus test result.

Image: Instagram/@hkiffs