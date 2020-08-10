'Hope Floats' Cast And Characters: Everything You Need To Know About The 1998 Film

Hope Floats is a romantic drama starring a number of talented actors. The film was originally realised in 1998 and was one of the most loved movies at the time. The mellow and artistic pace of the film made the audience gravitate towards theatres to watch the movie. Sandra Bullock and a number of talented actors up a great acting performance which made the film a great hit. Here is a look at the cast of Hope Floats and the role they played in the movie.

Hope Floats cast and characters

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

Birdee Pruitt

Sandra Bullock plays the role of Birdee Pruitt who was a three-time Queen of Corn. She was looked upon as one of the prettiest girls in Smithville. However, her life changes as she gets her heart broken when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her with her best friend. The humiliation she suffers is extreme when she finds out about this on live television.

Also Read | Man On Fire Cast List: An Insight Into The Cast And Characters Of The 2004 Action-thriller

Justin Matisse

Harry Connick Jr plays the role of Justin Matisse who is an old lover of Birdee. Justin is still in love with Birdee when she reunites with him once again. In the film, Justin is a person who restores big old homes back to their original state. Justin hopes to fall in love with Birdee once again and set things right and thus help her in her tough times.

Also Read | 'Bhagam Bhag' Cast And Characters They Essay In 2006 Comic Caper

Ramona Calvert

Gena Rowlands plays the role of Ramona Calvert who is the mother of Birdee. The character of the mother is quite posh who lives in a Victorian mansion. Ramona in the film has also sent away her husband in a luxurious retirement home. The source of their income is never established in the film however the narrative of the chemistry between Birdee and her mother keeps getting interesting over time.

Also Read | 'The Fault In Our Stars' Cast And Characters They Played In This Romantic Drama

Bernice Pruitt

Mae Whitman plays the role of Bernice Pruitt, who is the daughter of Birdee. Despite the clear evidence, Bernice demands to meet her father and she longs to see him. Despite several attempts, Birdee is unable to convince her of her father's wrongdoings. Things get intense when Bernice demands that she wishes to live with her father.

About the Film

Hope Floats begins when Sandra Bullock’s onscreen husband admits to cheating on her with her best friend. Sandra, who was a former beauty queen, gets heartbroken by this act. She finds out on television that her husband has been cheating on her, which humiliates her and thus she leaves the place only to return to her childhood home. Soon enough a romance begins to blossom in her life as she tries to get things on track for herself. Her broken heart soon begins to love again and also gradually helps her regain her purpose in life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.