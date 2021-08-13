Horatio Sanz Faces Lawsuit For Sexually Assaulting 17-year-old SNL Fan In 2002

Saturday Night Live fame Horatio Sanz was recently accused of sexually assaulting a minor fan during his run on NBC's show. The lawsuit filed against Sanz claimed that he kissed and inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl in 2002. The lawsuit also claimed that the victim began talking to Sanz when she was 15. Sanz featured in SNL from 1998 to 2006. Read further for all the details.

Details about the lawsuit against Horatio Sanz

An unnamed Pennsylvanian teen has filed a lawsuit against the comic actor Horatio Sanz for sexually abusing her when she was 17-years-old. As per PageSix, the woman ran an SNL fan site at the age of 17 in 2002. The lawsuit, which names Sanz and SNL Studios as defendants claimed that Sanz invited the girl to the filming of the show in 2000. The next year, Sanz also invited the then 16-year-old to several after-parties and offered her alcoholic drinks.

He also allegedly touched the girl inappropriately. In 2001, Sanz contacted the 16-year-old via AOL Instant Messenger and discussed sex. He also reportedly offered her SNL's tickets and leaked some information about the then-upcoming shows. As per the lawsuit, Sanz called the girl with some disparaging names and asked her for revealing photos.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Thursday, August 12, at the Manhattan Supreme Court, further alleged that Sanz invited the girl to a party in 2001 where she drank beer. Later, in 2002, Sanz invited the 17-year-old to another after-party. At the party, Sanz allegedly kissed the minor, groped her breast and forcibly digitally penetrated her genitals. The girl then spent most of her high school depressed and self-medicated herself with dissociative drugs. Moreover, she met Sanz in 2019 at a show where he reportedly apologised for his misdeeds as per the suit.

Horatio Sanz reacts to the lawsuit

Reacting to the lawsuit, a spokesperson of Sanz called the woman's claims "categorically false." The spokesperson further claimed that the woman first anonymously demanded $7.5 million from Sanz. When the actor refused to pay, she filed a lawsuit. The spokesperson also claimed that the woman filed the complaint to attract the attention of the media.

IMAGE: HORATIO SANZ' INSTAGRAM

