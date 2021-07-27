Hostel Daze Season 3: Possibility Of A Third Season? Here Is Why The Answer Could Be Yes

The Viral Fever is on a roll with delivering one successful series after another. With the release of the second instalment of Hostel Daze on July 23, fans have already started demanding the next season on the internet. While there has been no official announcement of the next season, here is why there is a good chance of fans being treated with Hostel Daze Season 3 soon.

Is there Hostel Daze Season 3?

Coming from the creators of Kota Factory and TVF Pitchers, fans are expecting nothing less than an enjoyable and refreshing storyline in the upciming Hostel Daze episodes. The series depicts the story of friends staying in a hostel together studying at the National Advanced Technical Training Institute for engineering. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, all four Hostel Daze Episodes from season two are available on the platform. Touted as one of the most popular series brought by TVF, there are multiple reasons to believe that the show will return for the third season, according to HITC.

Similar to TVF's other series, Hostel Daze has one of the highest ratings with an 8.6 on IMBD and generally positive reviews from the audience. Upon its release, the series took the internet by storm with many taking to Twitter to post their positive feedback on the show. Another reason would the characters' development in the series. The ending of the second season left quite a room for further development in every character's arc.

More on Hostel Daze

The journey started off with four hostel mates becoming best friends after sharing peculiar moments of staying together. Their friendship continued in the second season of the series as a new chapter of being seniors in college began. After a change in status, the boys and girls explore their opportunities of bossing around the freshers in college.

The series features some of the most talented actors on OTT platforms like Adarsh Gourav as Ankit, Ahsaas Channa As Akanksha, Shubham Gaur as Rupesh, Nikhil Vijay as Jatin, and Luv as Chirag Bansal. The series was lauded for its humorous yet realistic portrayal of a student's life. Many netizens on social media commented about how they left nostalgic about their college life while watching the show.

IMAGE- HOSTEL DAZE'S INSTAGRAM

