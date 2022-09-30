‘Hot Take’: Actor Playing Amber Heard Reveals She Didn’t Watch Trial Before Being Cast

A couple of months after the verdict of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial was announced, it was revealed that the case will be showcased in a film titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, featuring Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp, Megan Davis as Amber Heard, Melissa Marty as Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as the Aquaman actor's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. While the fans were thrilled after watching the trailer of the film recently, they now await the release of the film eagerly. Meanwhile, Megan Davis who plays the role of Amber Heard revealed that she hadn't watched the trial before being cast in the film.

Megan Davis gets candid about playing Amber Heard onscreen

According to People, Megan Davis recently talked about essaying the role of Amber Heard in the film and revealed that she hadn't seen any of the actor’s work nor the trial. She stated, “I had not seen anything she had done. I hadn't seen All the Boys Love Mandy Lane. I hadn't seen Aquaman, and I actually had not watched the trial either.”

Davis went on to add the difficulties with both watching the trial and not watching it. "There's difficulties with both, right? Because [with] the trial, you have the real footage, so you have to nail it, and you hope to nail it. Whereas with the reenactments, you don't have the footage so you hope to get their energy right and who they are as people, right?” she explained.

Megan Davis even reflected on how sad she felt while watching the social media responses to the trial and hoped that she’d be able to bring understanding and compassion to places.

She added, “I felt sad watching the social media response to the trial because I felt like these are two very real human beings, which is why I was interested in the film when I was first approached about it," he explains. "Because I think as artists, any form of artists, all you can hope to do is bring understanding and compassion to places where there maybe wasn't before."

The film, which is executively produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew, releases today. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic also bankrolled the film which is helmed by Sara Lohman.

Image: AP/Instagram/@meggydavis