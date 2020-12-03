'Hot Tub Time Machine' Cast: Know About The Comedy Film's Actors And Their Characters

Hot Tub Time Machine is a 2010 American science fiction comedy film directed by Steve Pink. The plot of the film revolves around four estranged and depressed friends including Adam, who has just been dumped, Lou, who is a hopeless party animal, Nick, a browbeaten husband, and Jacob who does nothing but play video games in his basement. The friends get a chance to brighten their future by changing their past after a night of heavy drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, which results in their waking up in 1986. Read on to know about the cast of Hot Tub Time Machine.

Hot Tub Time Machine cast

John Cusack

John Cusack portrays the role of Adam Yates in the comedy science fiction film. Other than acting, John also is a producer, screenwriter, and activist. He began his acting career in the 1980s and since then has worked in more than 85 films. His famous films include Sixteen Candles, 2012, High Fidelity, Runaway Jury, Igor, The Frozen Ground, and Maps to the stars. His father Dick Cusack was a filmmaker and even his sisters, Joan and Ann Cusack are actors.

Rob Corddry

The Hot Tub Time Machine characters include Lou Dorchen, played by Rob Corddry. The actor-comedian is known for his work as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, which premiered in the year 2002. His films include Hell Baby, Escape from Planet Earth, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, The Layover, Dog days, and Benjamin.

Craig Robinson

The Hot Tub Time Machine cast includes Craig Robinson who plays the role of Nick Webber Agnew. The actor is also known for his singing work and works as a musician and comedian as well. He is best known for his roles as Darryl Philbin on The Office and Doug Judy on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His famous works include Dolemite is my name, Sausage part, This is the End, Pineapple Express, and Night at the Museum.

Clark Duke

The cast of Hot Tub Time Machine includes Clark Duke who portrays the character of Jacob Yates on screen. The American actor and comedian is known for his roles in the films Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine, as well as playing Clark Green in the TV series The Office, Dale Kettlewell in Greek, and Barry in Two and a Half Men. Clark is also known for his role in I’m Dying Up Here as Ron Shack.

