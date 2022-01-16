Hotel Transylvania 4 Voice Cast: Check Out Who Voiced Who In The Animated Movie

One of the most beloved animated film series Hotel Transylvania came to an end on January 14, 2022, which also marked the conclusion of an era. The franchise debuted in 2012 with its first film and introduced the world to Count Dracula, his beloved daughter Mavis and their hotel for monsters. The fourth and final part of the film series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, was a rollercoaster ride of fun and had the most perfect ending ever.

Hotel Transylvania 4 showed how the fate of Dracula and his family changes when Van Helsing's new invention transforms the Drac, Mavis and everyone else into humans and Johnny into a monster. With their mismatched bodies, Dracula and his family try to find a way to transform back before it becomes permanent. While the final part created a buzz among fans, they are also eager to know who voiced who in the film. Here is the complete list of Hotel Transylvania 4 cast.

Selena Gomez as Mavis

Selena Gomez has been voicing Count Dracula's daughter Mavis ever since the franchise's debut. The singer turned the star of the show and is also one of the most loved characters.

Andy Samberg as Jonathan

Jonathan, the first human at Count Dracula's Hotel Transylvania, was voiced by Andy Samberg. The actor is known for being an SNL alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star. He is also with the franchise since 2012.

Brian Hull as Dracula

Adam Sandler voiced Count Dracula in the film franchise till its third part. However, due to some reason, he was not a part of the cast. In his place, Brian Hull voiced the main character and was much appreciated by the audience.

David Spade as Griffin

David Spade voiced the invisible man in the film, who keeps forgetting that he is invisible. His name is Griffin and his human form came out to be very funny.

Kathryn Hahn as Erika

Kathryn Hahn voiced the character of Erika, who the audience loved in Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation. She was the captain of the Monster cruise ship and also the daughter of Van Helsing. She became Dracula's fiance by the end of the third part.

Steve Buscemi as Wayne

The werewolf and father of over 200 chaotic wolf-pups, Wayne, was voiced by Steve Buscemi. The actor is known for his films such as Broadwalk Empire, Reservoir Dogs and more. His previous voice roles include The Boss Baby, Monster House and G-Force.

Image: Twitter/@bizzsl