Hotel Transylvania Cast: Know All About The Characters And Actors In This Animated Comedy

Hotel Transylvania is one of the most popular animated comedy movies. This was the first instalment in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. The fantasy comedy film was helmed by Genndy Tartakovsky in his directorial debut. The movie won the hearts of the audience with its unique and hilarious story about Count Dracula who is the owner of the Hotel Transylvania. It is a hotel where monsters from around the world can take a breather from human civilisation. Dracula invites some of the famous monsters to celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter Mavis but things take an unexpected turn when the ‘human free hotel’ is unexpectedly visited by an ordinary 21-year-old traveller named Jonathan. Even after nine years of its release, the audience is still curious to know about the Hotel Transylvania cast and Hotel Transylvania characters. The animated movie was voiced by several popular actors.

Hotel Transylvania cast

Adam Sandler as Count "Drac" Dracula

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler played the role of Count Dracula AKA Drac in the cast of Hotel Transylvania. He is a vampire and the owner of a famous hotel for monsters Hotel Transylvania. His character is that of an overprotective father of Marvis. Adam Sandler has featured in many Hollywood movies which went on to become huge hits. Some of his popular movies include Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween among others.

Andy Samberg as Jonathan "Johnny" Loughran

Andy Samberg plays the role of Jonathan AKA Johnny in the Hotel Transylvania cast. He is the human who visits the hotel for monsters and becomes the love interest of Dracula’s daughter Mavis. The American actor was a part of the Saturday Night Live cast from 2005 to 2012. He has also appeared in various movies like Hot Rod, That’s My Boy, Palm Springs among others. He is best known for his role of Jake Peralta in the police sitcom Brooklyn Nine Nine.

Selena Gomez as Mavis Dracula

Popular singer and actor Selena Gomez voiced one of the important Hotel Transylvania characters of Mavis. She is the 118-year-old daughter of Dracula and late Martha. The world-famous singer and actor started her career as a child actor with the TV series Barney & Friends. She became a household name with her stint in Wizards of Waverly Place. She has also appeared in various movies over the years. As a singer she has delivered several hits like The Heart Wants What It Wants, Good for You, Same Old Love, etc.

Kevin James as Frankenstein

Kevin James has voiced the character of Frankenstein in the cast of Hotel Transylvania. He is one of the best friends of Dracula and also acts as an uncle to Mavis. He mostly hangs out with Murray. Kevin James is one of the popular actor and comedians in the world. He is best known for his role of Doug Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens. He has featured in movies like Pixels, Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry among others.

Fran Drescher as Eunice

Fran Drescher voiced the role of Eunice in the Hotel Transylvania cast. She is the wife of Frankenstein and the best friend of Wanda. The veteran actor-comedian and activist started her career with a small role in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever. Since then she has appeared in several movies and TV shows like Gorp, The Hollywood Knights, UHF, The Nanny, Living with Fran, Happily Divorced, etc.

Image: A still from the trailer

