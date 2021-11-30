'House Of Gucci': Everything About Cast & Other Details Of Film Including Lady Gaga Role

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is a popular American biographical crime drama film that has been creating a massive buzz among the audience after its release. The movie was released in theatres in the United States on November 24 and received amazing reviews from the fans for the stellar performances of the cast members.

As the movie contains the portrayal of real-life characters from the Gucci family, the fans have been eager to know about them. Here's more about the House of Gucci cast members and the characters they essayed in the film.

House of Gucci actors and characters they played in the biopic

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani

Lady Gaga essayed the lead role of Patrizia Reggiani, who is an Italian socialite convicted in a trial of attempting to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci. Lady Gaga, the prominent American singer and actor, is garnering tons of love and appreciation for her stellar performance in the film. Gaga is a recipient of 12 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, one Academy and BAFTA Award, and a whopping 16 Guinness World Records.

Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci

Adam Driver played the role of Maurizio Gucci, an iconic businessman and head of the Gucci fashion brand. On 27 March 1995, he was shot dead by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. Adam Driver has been a part of many other movies, TV shows, as well as Broadway theatre, and also plays such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Dead Don't Die, Law & Order, The Forest and others.

Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci

The prolific American actor and musician, Jared Leto played one of the significant characters in the film named Paolo Gucci, the son of Aldo Gucci and the vice-president of Gucci. Paolo even secretly launched his own business using Gucci's brand name without telling his father. He was then sued by his own father while Paolo, in return, kicked out his father from the company with the help of his cousin, Maurizio.

Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci

Rodolfo Gucci was an Italian actor, businessman and the father of Maurizio Gucci. He was one of the five sons of Guccio Gucci, founder of the House of Gucci. His role was essayed by English actor Jeremy Irons, who is best known for his appearance in plays titled Shakespeare plays The Winter's Tale, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, The Taming of the Shrew and Richard II.

Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci

Al Pacino, one of the legendary American actors, essayed the role of Aldo Gucci, who was the eldest son of Guccio Gucci. Aldo Gucci became an overnight sensation among Hollywood celebrities for the GG insignia. Al Pacino has been garnering tons of appreciation for his role in the film.

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie