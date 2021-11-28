'House Of Gucci' Made Designer Tom Ford 'laugh Out Loud'; Quips 'Is It The SNL Version?'

House of Gucci recently hit the theatres, and the reviews for the Lady Gaga-venture were mixed. One of the people who was not too happy after the movie was someone who was remotely part of film's background story. Fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, the former creative director of Gucci, was amused after watching the Ridley Scott directorial. Check out how he reacted after watching the film:

Ford said he 'laughed out loud' at multiple moments in the movie, and wondered if he was supposed to. He even quipped that a few moments made him think of the film as a 'Saturday Night Live' version of the original story. The film is based on the assassination of the former head of fashion giant Gucci, Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Tom Ford not pleased with House of Gucci

Tom Ford, in an essay for Air Mail, wrote that the appearance of veteran Al Pacino as Ado Gucci and Jared Leto as his son in some moments in House of Gucci made him wonder if he was watching a 'Saturday Night Live' version of the tale.

The Single Man director felt that the screenplay of the movie was at the 'mercy of servicing' the stars, adding that many of the characters were expanded with only intention for the stars to 'act' and to 'simply attract and the placate' them.

Ford was hired by Gucci in 1990 as the brand's chief women's ready-to-wear designer and grew in the company over these years before taking important positions today. This finds a mention in the movie. However, Ford said that unlike the events in the film, Maurizio Gucci had not toasted him before his eventual assassination in 1995.

He also wrote that movies had a way of becoming the truth in people's minds, and called it an 'alternate reality that in reality obliterates the reality.' He stated it was hard for him to divorce reality from the 'heavily lacquered soap opera' that he had watched.

Ford said he was 'deeply sad' for many days after watching House of Gucci, and said it was a reaction that only those who 'knew the players and the play will feel.' He also asked if the movie was “farce or a gripping tale of greed?”

He said it was hard for him to see the 'humour and camp' in something that was 'so bloody.' He said that in reality, there was no 'camp' and it was at times 'absurd' and ultimately 'tragic.'

However, the fashion designer praised the performances, calling Gaga the 'true star' of the film. He called Salma Hayek's casting 'inspired' since she is married to the current head of Gucci. He also praised the work of Jeremy Irons, who played Maurizio’s father Rodolfo Gucci.