'House Of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Lauded For Playing Mrs. Gucci; Netizens Shower Praise

Lady Gaga is all set to star in the much-anticipated film House Of Gucci. MGM recently dropped the trailer of the film and has created a buzz among the viewers. Lady Gaga, who will portray the role of socialite Patrizia Reggiani, is gaining many praises for her look and role. Here are the details about Lady Gaga's role in the upcoming film House Of Gucci.

Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci

Lady Gaga is all set to portray the role of socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, who left her for a young woman. Reggiani hired a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio in 1995. Maurizio was shot outside his office as he arrived at work. Reggiani served 18 years in jail and was released in 2016. She was named the real-life Black Widow in jail.

Reportedly, Regianni wore Gucci outfits and accessories head-to-toe to court each day during the murder trial. At, the beginning of the trailer, Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani was seen saying, "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but the name was a curse, too,". By the end of the trailer, she said, "I don't consider myself to be a particularly ethical person, but I am fair.". Before the release of the trailer, Lady Gaga shared the first poster from the film. Looking at her poster, Gaga's fans were drooling over her Italian beauty. A fan commented, "SHES COMING FOR HER SECOND OSCAR", while another one wrote, "YES YES YES YES YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!! My jaw dropped.". The film also stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Salma Hayek. The film will be released on November 24, 2021.

Netizens react to Lady Gaga's look in House Of Gucci

Following the release of the trailer of the upcoming film, Twitter saw a plethora of tweets about the Academy Award-winning actor Lady Gaga. Fans expressed their excitement and praised Lady Gaga for her Italian look. A fan wrote, "I am sooo hyped because @ladygaga will slay in House of Gucci omg I can’t wait!". Another one wrote, "I’m not sure I like Jared Leto’s Italian accent just yet in House Of Gucci trailer. But Lady Gaga honeyyyyy is taking my breath away". Here is how netizens reacted to Lady Gaga's look in House Of Gucci.

I am sooo hyped because @ladygaga will slay in House of Gucci omg I can’t wait! 😩 — Steph ✨ (@essielover) July 30, 2021

I’m not sure I like Jared Leto’s Italian accent just yet in House Of Gucci trailer. But Lady Gaga honeyyyyy is taking my breath away 😍😍😍😍😍 — Ms Jones (@IFYJONES) July 30, 2021

Someone take me on a date to see Lady Gaga in House Of Gucci, k thanks 💕 — MercyBenzo (@mercy_benzo) July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga is definitely gonna get her second Oscar as she is gonna be just so phenomenal in House Of Gucci! pic.twitter.com/tMfyebQSbK — Josh❤️ Loki & Black Widow & BB23 #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci. She's coming for another Oscar. pic.twitter.com/NSNos7sSAs — Jay.. (@x_warinmymind) July 30, 2021

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto are looking fab in House of Gucci pic.twitter.com/JtsyRsPLQI — Sammy B (@Samuel_R_Baker) July 30, 2021

IMAGE: LADY GAGA'S INSTAGRAM

