'House Of The Dragon' Adds 17 Dragons, 'Conjuring' House On Sale | Hollywood Recap Sept 28

'GoT' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' To Feature 17 Dragons, Reveals George RR Martin

Ever since the conception of Game Of Thrones’ prequel House Of The Dragon was announced, fans have been highly anticipating any updates and details about the fantasy show. House Of The Dragon will be created by George R. R. Martin himself and showrunner Ryan J. Condal. The maker shave been adding several cast members and so far Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifan have been roped in for the show.

Read more

'Doctor Strange 2' New Leak Hints At An 'Avenger Going Rouge' Leading To An Epic Battle

Ever since MCU dropped the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home and introduced the concept of the multiverse, fans have been speculating several different plot lines for the upcoming MCU movies. However, new leaks from MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has fans excited. The new leaks suggest a major cross over of Marvels movie, with an epic battle that could end up killing one of the fans beloved Avenger.

Read more

‘The Conjuring’: Real House That Inspired Makers On Sale For $1.2 Million

The super-spooky house that inspired the supernatural horror film, The Conjuring is making headlines after the news of it being on sale made the rounds. The three-bedroom house is being sold for a whopping $1.2 Million. The house is located in Rhode Island and spans over 3,000-square-feet.

Read more

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her Daughters Off Social Media

Santa Clarita Diet star, Drew Barrymore recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and opened up about certain aspects of her life. She mentioned that she prefers to refrain from posting her two daughters on her Instagram account and explained why she believes it is a good idea. Drew Barrymore shared two daughters with Will Kopelman, her ex-husband.

Read more

Brad Falchuk Pens Heartfelt Note On Wife Gwyneth Paltrow's 49th B'day; Read

Brad Falchuk heartwarming adoration for wife Gwyneth Paltrow was on display recently as the latter clocked her 49th birthday on September 27. While Gwyneth received several warm wishes from her friends and family, what stole the show was her 50-year-old husband's emotional note, mentioning that she 'deserves to be celebrated'.

Read more

Image: Instagram/doctor.stephen_strange/houseofthedragons/gwynethpaltrow