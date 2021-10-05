'House Of The Dragon' First Teaser Gives A Glimpse Of Targaryen Dynasty Before Its Fall

The much-awaited teaser trailer of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon was unveiled on Tuesday. The series will take place 200 years before the events of GoT and chronicles the beginning of the end of House of Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons.

The cast of the series include Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifan. Take a look at the teaser here.

'House of the Dragon' teaser out now

The series will be based on the 2018 novel Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin. Paddy Considine is playing the role of King Viserys Targaryen, the successor of King Jaehaerys Targaryen to sit upon the Iron Throne. His firstborn, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is played Emma D'Arcy, who is a dragon rider, while his younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith, is heir to the Iron throne. Prince Daemon aka Matt Smith can be heard saying, "Gods, kings, fire, and blood. Dreams didn't make us kings, dragons did."

The cast of the series also includes Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Ryan Corr, David Horovitch, Jefferson Hall, Graham McTavish, Bill Paterson, Matthew Needham and Gavin Spokes. House of the Dragon is slated to release in 2022.

Writer and creator of the series, George R. R. Martin recently revealed some major plot details about the upcoming prequel series of Game of Thrones. As per CBR, George R.R. Martin while on the podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of revealed that the series would have more than 10 dragons. Martin said, " I've always thought this was a cool story, it's one I like, so I'm looking forward to seeing it come alive on screen... And of course, I'm looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons."

He added "We had three of them in Game of Thrones but now we got like 17 of them. And hopefully, they'll each have their own personalities, they'll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colours and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it'll be great to see that come alive. And the dragon riders. That's all pretty cool."

Image: Twitter/@HouseofDragon