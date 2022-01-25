'House Of The Dragon': Peter Dinklage Gets Candid On 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

As the prominent American fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones ended in 2019, Peter Dinklage, who essayed the role of Tyrion Lannister in the series, recently appeared on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast as a guest. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Dinklage and Marc Maron discussed life and career before landing on the most obvious chapter, Game of Thrones.

During the conversation, Maron told Dinklage that he never watched the series as he is not a fantasy guy. He added that he was aware of the fan following of the Game of Thrones and how much people loved the character, Tyrion. Reacting to it, Dinklage stated that the final season was very much polarizing as the fans didn't want to say goodbye to it.

Peter Dinklage opens up about the House of Dragon cast

Well, opening up about the prequel series of Game of Thrones, Peter mentioned that neither he nor other actors involved in Game of Thrones will appear in the House of the Dragon. He continued that it will be a really good show as the director and producer of it worked on Game of Thrones, so it is going to be a really good show. "But, they took a risk, HBO did. They took a huge risk on our show. It was a slow start, but why don't they do that again? This isn't a risk. It's a proven thing that works", he further added.

About the series

Ever since the conception of Game Of Thrones’ prequel House Of The Dragon was announced, fans have been highly anticipating any updates and details about the fantasy show. House Of The Dragon will be created by George RR Martin himself and showrunner Ryan J Condal. The maker shave been adding several cast members and so far Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifan have been roped in for the show. There will reportedly be around 10 episodes which was also the standard number in the GOT series except in the last two seasons. The series is expected to begin from Aegon Targaryen's conquest. It may consist of the brief accounting of the conquest when Aegon 1 had come to Westeros along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys and had successfully brought six out of the seven kingdoms under the Targaryen rule.

