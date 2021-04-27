'House Of The Dragon' Under Production; See Pics Of Socially Distanced Table Read

The much-anticipated Game Of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon is officially in production. The news was announced by HBO on their official social media handles. Along with the announcement, HBO also shared a picture of actors gathered for an in-person, socially distanced table read. Read more here

Game of Thrones prequel shoot to soon begin

On Monday 26th April, HBO made an official statement and announced that they had commenced the production for Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The makers of the show shared pictures of the socially distanced table read photos along with individual cast pictures on Twitter. House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the original Game Of Thrones series and will follow Daenerys’ ancestors as House Targaryen begins its historic downfall. Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Condal (Colony) created the prequel.

The cast of the show so far includes -

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Paddy Considine from The Outsider in the role of King Viserys

Olivia Cooke, best known for her role in Bates Motel, as Alicent Hightower

Truth Seekers actor Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno, known for her role in Netflix's Maniac, as Prince Daemons’ unlikely ally Mysaria

Actor Rhys Ifans, best known for his role in Notting Hill, as Hand of the King Otto Hightower

Steve Touissant as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka a legendary Westerosi seafarer known as The Sea Snake

Fabien Frankel as the knight Ser Criston Cole

Eve Best from Nurse Jackie as Lord Corlys’ wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

See the pictures of the individual cast member from the table read below.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/bzqrG1vYic — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

As per IMDb, the first season of House Of The Dragon will have 10 episodes. The show is scheduled to release in 2022, the exact date hasn't been confirmed by the makers yet. In an interview back in February, showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan J. Condal told TVLine that they had been writing for a long time and had drafts of all 10 episodes of Season 1.

Source: House Of The Dragon official Twitter