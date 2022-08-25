House Of The Dragon's Sian Brooke Spills On Filming 'birth' Scene; 'it Was A Bloodbath...'

The American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, debuted on HBO Max (and Disney+ Hotstar in India) on August 21, 2022. The magic and visual spectacle of Game of Thrones is already being recreated in the House of the Dragon. Film critics have been raving about the new spin-off series based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, but there is a particular scene that generated a lot of mixed reactions from the GoT fans.

The scene in question involved King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke). The maester alerts the king that there are issues as the queen is about to give birth to the new heir and they can only save the child if they tear the queen's womb, which may end up killing her. The scene shows a bloody and brutal birthing scene, interspersed with visuals of violence from the celebration tourney being held at the same time.

'It looked like a horror movie': Sian Brooke

Now, opening up about filming the scene, Sian Brooke aka Queen Aemma Arryn termed it a 'bloodbath'. In a conversation with Variety, she stated that there was a bag full of 'blood' and 'fluid' placed behind the belly. Brooke further added, "When the incision was made, they would have to time it by pumping this blood out of the belly. The blood was “cold and wet, seeping all over,” and as the gruesome scene ended, “it looked like a horror movie".

The actor added that she spent almost the entire scene screaming as her character was shown to be in considerable pain. "I was definitely quite hoarse. My children couldn’t really hear me for the next 48 hours, but that’s probably the best thing on their part. For a couple of days after filming, it sounded like I’d been out on a very good night and had a very good time. Sadly that didn’t happen; I was lying on the bed screaming".

Recently, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the show's director Miguel Sapochnik defended the scene and said that they felt that was an interesting way to explore the fact that for a woman in medieval times, giving birth was violence. "It’s as dangerous as it gets. You have a 50/50 chance of making it. Many women didn’t. If given the choice, the father would choose the child over the mother as a cesarean would kill you. It was an extremely violent part of life," Sapochnik said.

Image: @MackenzieLBurns/Twitter