Brad Pitt in 2009 featured in the lead role in celebrated filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's epic war film Inglourious Basterds. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and was Quentin's film with the most Academy Award nominations (eight) until Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), which earned ten. But did you know that Brad Pitt was hesitant to take up the role?

How Brad Pitt accepted his role in Inglorious Basterds

Brad Pitt was initially reluctant to take up the role due to the association of Harvey Weinstein to the movie, but Tarantino persuaded Pitt to take up the role. As per IMDb, the duo met at Chateau Miraval in France, where Pitt lived with his then-wife, Angelina Jolie. They talked about Brad playing the role of Aldo Raine over the course of a night and five bottles of the estate's own Pink Floyd rosé and Tarantino convinced him to take up the role of Aldo Raine and that's when Pitt accepted the role.

Inglorious Basterds tells an alternate history story of two plots to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership. The movie also featured Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger, Daniel Brühl, Til Schweiger and Mélanie Laurent. The movie went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Upcoming Brad Pitt's movies

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller movie Bullet Train. The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. It features an ensemble cast of actors like Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and Lady Gaga led by Brad Pitt. The movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, understanding that their individual assignments are all interconnected. Pitt will also be producing a biographical drama film based on Marilyn Monroe's life titled Blonde.

Pitt was last seen on the big screen in 2019 in the psychological science fiction movie Ad Astra. In the same year, he was seen in Quentin Tarantino's comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie features a large ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

IMAGE: STILL FROM INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS

